ERIE — The Titusville baseball team hung tight with Region 4-leading Mercyhurst Prep, but just couldn’t scratch across a run as the Lakers pulled off a 5-0 shutout of the Rockets during a contest at Ainsworth Field on Thursday.
Titusville’s Garrett Knapp and Mercyhurst’s Hayden Zaffino each had a quality start for their respective teams. Zaffino’s outing shined brightest, though. He went all seven scoreless, allowed five hits, walked two and struck out 10.
Knapp pitched five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. He walked none and struck out three.
Mercyhurst (15-2, 11-1 Region 4) got on the scoreboard in the first inning on an RBI single by Zaffino.
That’s where the score would remain for the next few innings. Mercyhurst started inching away with a run in the fourth, another in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
Joey Colon and Mike Nelligan led the Lakers with two hits apiece. Nelligan scored twice and Colon had an RBI.
Leading Titusville (5-8, 4-7 Region 4) at the plate was Kasen Neely, who went 2-for-3. Mike Obert and Brock Covell both hit doubles. Hunter Titus added a single.
TITUSVILLE (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Durstine ss 3-0-0-0, Covell lf 3-0-1-0, Titus 3b 2-0-1-0, Beach cf 3-0-0-0, Canter 1b 3-0-0-0, Neely 2b 3-0-2-0, L. Baker pr 0-0-0-0, Obert c 3-0-1-0, K. Baker rf 1-0-0-0, Burleigh rf 1-0-0-0, Abrams dh 3-0-0-0, Knapp p 0-0-0-0, Thomas p 0-0-0-0. Totals 25-0-5-0.
MERCYHURST PREP (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Danias ss 2-2-0-0, Colon cf 3-0-2-1, Zaffino p 3-0-1-1, Nelligan rf 3-2-2-0, Fitzgerald lf 3-1-1-1, Lazan 3b 3-0-0-0, Bish 1b 2-0-1-2, L. Manendo 2b 3-0-0-0, J. Manendo c 2-0-1-0, Langer cr 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-5-8-5.
Titusville 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Mercyhurst Prep 100 112 x — 5 8 0
BATTING
2B: T — Obert, Covell.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Knapp (LP) 5-6-3-2-0-3, Thomas 1-2-2-0-0-1; MP — Zaffino (WP) 7-5-0-0-2-10.
Records: Titusville 5-8, 4-7 Region 4; Mercyhurst Prep 15-2, 11-1 Region 4.
Softball
Ficeti pitches, hits Muskies past Rockets
JAMESTOWN — Jamestown pitcher Dani Ficeti helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 with a homer and a total of four RBIs at the plate, lifting the Lady Muskies to a 6-1 win over Titusville during a Region 4 softball clash on Thursday.
Ficeti and Titusville pitcher Audrey Herman both had shutouts going through two innings. But then Jamestown (10-3, 10-2 Region 4) struck for two runs in the bottom of the third, both driven in on a single by Ficeti.
The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when Kiley Matters hit an RBI single, followed by the two-run jack by Ficeti.
The senior Ficeti would go on to earn the win in the pitching circle, yielding one run on five hits through seven innings. She walked none and struck out four.
That topped a strong outing by Herman, pitching for Titusville (2-11, 2-11 Region 4). She went six innings, allowing six runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
The Rockets’ lone run came in the top of the sixth. Hannah Peterson ripped a triple with two outs. Rylie McGarvie knocked her in with a follow-up single.
Also recording hits for Titusville was Isabella Sutley, Sydney Strawbridge and Eden Gray.
TITUSVILLE (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Peterson ss 3-1-1-0, McGarvie 3b 3-0-1-1, Sutley ss 3-0-1-0, Herman p 3-0-0-0, Smith rf 3-0-0-0, Campbell 2b 2-0-0-0, Strawbridge ph-lf 1-0-1-0, Wynn 1b 3-0-0-0, Green lf 3-0-0-0, Gray c 3-0-1-0, Sines cf (flex) 0-0-0-0. Totals 27-1-5-1.
JAMESTOWN (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Schaller cf 3-1-1-0, Matters ss 3-2-1-1, Ficeti p 3-1-2-4, Pfaff 2b 3-0-0-0, Kammerdiener 3b 2-1-1-0, Floch c 2-0-0-0, Shirey ph 1-0-0-0, Enterline lf 2-0-0-1, Spurlock 1b 2-0-0-0, Brown pr 0-0-0-0, Thurber ph 1-0-0-0, Bercis rf 2-1-0-0. Totals 24-6-5-6.
Titusville 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Jamestown 002 031 x — 6 5 2
BATTING
3B: T — Peterson.
HR: J — Ficeti (5th inn., 1 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Herman (LP) 6-5-6-6-1-7; J — Ficeti (WP) 7-5-1-1-0-4.
Records: Titusville 2-11, 2-11 Region 4; Jamestown 10-3, 10-2 Region 4.
Undefeated Union City continues to dazzle
UNION CITY — Union City pitcher Abigail Tingley fired a one-hitter, and the Bears’ offense scattered 15 knocks as the unbeaten Region 2 leaders defeated Maplewood 15-0 in four innings during softball action on Thursday.
McKenna Crawford had the lone hit for the Tigers (1-8, 1-7 Region 2), recording a two-out single in the top of the fourth, which broke up an otherwise perfect outing by Tingley.
Tingley finished the game with no walks and four strikeouts.
Leading the offense for Union City (14-0, 12-0 Region 2) was Emylee Zielinski, who was 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs. Sydney Gilbert was 3-for-3, scored one run and drove in three. And Eliza Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Both of her hits were doubles.
MAPLEWOOD (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Woge 2-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-0-0-0, Mc. Crawford 2-0-1-0, Whitehair 2-0-0-0, Ma. Crawford 1-0-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0-0, Hasbrouck 1-0-0-0, Lane 1-0-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0-0. Totals 13-0-1-0.
UNION CITY (15)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Zielinski 4-4-4-2, C. Reynolds 2-2-1-1, E. Reynolds 3-2-2-1, Gilbert 3-1-3-3, C. Zielinski 3-0-1-0, Tingley 3-0-1-0, Hopson 0-1-0-0, Brozell 1-1-1-0, Magee 0-2-0-0, Higley 2-0-1-1, Bowersox 2-2-1-1. Totals 23-15-15-9.
Maplewood 000 0 — 0 1 1
Union City 515 4 — 15 15 0
BATTING
2B: UC — E. Reynolds 2, E. Zielinski.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) M — Whitehair (LP) 3-12-11-11-3-1, Woge 1/3-3-4-4-2-0; UC — Tingley (WP) 4-1-0-0-0-4.
Records: Maplewood 1-8, 1-7 Region 2; Union City 14-0, 12-0 Region 2.
