GUYS MILLS — Three Maplewood High School seniors signed their respective letters of intent on Wednesday to join the Division 2 level of collegiate athletics. Maggie Thomas, JD McFadden and Bryan Kelly were joined by their parents, coaches and athletic staff in The Woodshed gymnasium as part of the celebration.
Thomas announced her commitment to the Mercyhurst women’s volleyball program. Despite suffering an ACL injury that kept her off the court for her junior campaign, the middle hitter helped the Tigers to three region titles, four straight District 10 championship appearances, two PIAA Tournament appearances and the 2017 PIAA Class 1A State Championship.
Regarding individual honors, Thomas, the daughter of Ross and Rhonda Thomas, earned all-state recognition from the PA Volleyball Coaches Association in 2019 and 2017. She was named the District 10 Class 2A Co-Player of the Year in 2019, while also earning Region 3 Second Team honors in 2017.
McFadden and Kelly both signed their letters of intent to join the Clarion Golden Eagles football team in the fall. Both were key players in the Tigers’ 2019 Region 2 championship and District 10 Class 1A runner-up campaign.
McFadden, the son of Jack and Lacey McFadden, was a four-year starter at quarterback and defensive back for the Tigers, and left his impression all across the record books. He leaves Maplewood as the program and Crawford County all-time leading passer after accumulating 6,065 career passing yards. McFadden was named the 2019 Region 2 Player of the Year and received First Team recognition at defensive back and Second Team honors at quarterback in 2018.
Statistically, McFadden threw for 59 touchdowns, and added 31 more scores on the ground. He amassed 2,024 rushing yards to go toward his 8,089 total yards in his four seasons. Defensively, McFadden intercepted eight passes and took two of them back the other way for scores, while also deflecting nine additional passes.
Kelly, the son of Rick and Rebecca Kelly, battled in the trenches on both sides of the football. Kelly was part of the offensive line that helped teammate Kaleb Donor rush for a single season school record in yards, while also keeping McFadden safe in the pocket. He also helped the Tigers defense record five shutouts during the 2019 season, and added an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the 47-0 blanking at Cochranton.
For his career, Kelly totaled 19 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was named to the Region 2 Second Team in 2019 at offensive and defensive lineman, while earning First Team honors at those positions in 2018.
