HERMITAGE — All of the hard work put in during the past leading up to District 10 Cross Country Championships became worth it for one Titusville runner after the conclusion of Saturday’s races at Buhl Park. Rocket senior Ezekiel White ran a personal-best time by 25 seconds and qualified for the PIAA Class 2A State Championships with his 15th place finish.
White completed the course in 17 minutes and 15 seconds to place in the top 10 individuals outside of runners from the two state qualifying teams (North East and Grove City) to clinch a trip to Hershey this coming weekend. He improved 18 spots in the overall finish from 33rd to 15th and dropped 2:15 in time compared to last year’s district championship race. General McLane’s Dylan Throop took first overall, in 15:49.
White, along with four other Rocket runners turned in personal-best times. Gavin Nichols (69th) and Mason Welker (82nd) dropped 14 and 25 seconds, respectively in the boys competition. Rocket girls Alexa Drake (85th) and Emma Slocum (99th) chiseled off 17 and 15 seconds, accordingly, in their final race of the season.
“We closed out the season on a high note,” Titusville coach Joe Covell said. “Everyone had individual goals for the meet, and almost all of them were achieved.”
The Titusville boys placed ninth as a team, led by White’s state-clinching effort. Aric Burleigh (23rd), Isaiah Yoder (51st), Nichols and Welker contributed to the team score, while Conan Young (83rd) and Eric Reynolds (115th) also competed.
“The boys tied the Rockets best finish at districts in the last four years,” Covell said. “That was remarkable with having three freshmen and one new runner to the sport in our top seven. The leadership from our only senior, Aric, is what drove the boys to run as well as they did all year and at the district meet. Zeke and Aric both had great starts and were running in the top pack for most of the race. Zeke really held on to that pack in the last mile of the race which allowed him to qualify for the state meet. Isaiah finished his season as our third or better runner all year long. He hasn’t even began to reach his potential.”
Shea Titus (20th) was the first Rocket girl to finish, as the team came in 11th. Brooke Fry (40th), Julia Johnson (41st), Drake and Slocum were a part of the team score, while Tori Bodamer (113th) also raced.
“Shea, Brooke, Alexa and Emma all ran great races,” Covell said. “Shea had the best race of her season, and we really needed that with Julia being under the weather. Shea stepped up like she always does in big meets. Brooke, who is our only senior, told me what her goal was at the start line and she went out and achieved that. The drive to be the best she can each day infected the rest of the girls this season. The leadership she has allowed two freshman and one new runner to have a 7-1 season. Tori improved a lot as the season progressed, and that was great to see.”
Harbor Creek won first as a team, while General McLane finished in second. Sharon’s Gianna Libbiento took first individually, in 18:33.
Fry and Burleigh competed in their final races as Rockets, as the senior duo will be graduating in the spring. Fry cut down more than two minutes in her district race compared to last year and placed 13 spots higher on Saturday. Burleigh also earned a similar improvement over the course of the calendar year, dropping 1:50 in time and placed 11 spots better.
“Brooke and Aric have continued to lay the groundwork for the future of the boys and girls program,” Covell said. “They’re our only seniors and are leaving the team in a great position to be competitive for the foreseeable future. I am proud of what they have accomplished, on and off of the course.”
Competing in the Class 1A championships, the Maplewood boys and girls teams placed 15th and 12th, respectively.
Senior Walker Wheeling was the fastest Tiger boy, placing 42nd overall, in 18:45. Underclassmen Nathan Foster (76th), Alex Hyde (91st), Jarrett Mitchell (94th), Mathew Bernoski (116th) and Trenton Wyant (117th) also competed for Maplewood.
Cochranton won first place as a team by five points over second-place Cambridge Springs. Both will make the trip to Hershey this weekend. Reynolds’ Troy Hart won the race, in 16:30.
The Tiger girls were hindered by the loss of leader Alexis Wyant. Sophomore Lisa Prenatt was the first Tiger to complete the course, taking 45th in 23:19. Riley Atkins (55th), Chloe Hickok (74th), senior Mackenzie Hill (91st), Arilyn Hicks (95th) and Alaina Gallegor (106st) also raced for Maplewood.
Wilmington won the team championship, led by first-place finisher Grace Mason (19:38). Lakeview came in second place and also earned a trip to states.
Class 1A Boys
Team results — *1. Cochranton 69, *2. Cambridge Springs 74, 3. West Middlesex 75, 4. Lakeview 131, 5. Rocky Grove 164, 6. Eisenhower 186, 7. Reynolds 203, 8. Saegertown 214, 9. Northwestern 217, 10. Wilmington 276, 11. Commodore Perry 287, 12. Union City 310, 13. Iroquois 330, 14. Greenville, 15. Maplewood 418, 16. Jamestown 432, 17. Sharpsville 455, 18. Youngsville 469, 19. Mercer 563.
*State qualifiers
Individual state qualifiers — 1. Troy Hart, Reynolds, 16:30; 2. Noah Bernarding, Cochranton, 16:30; 3. Sam Hetrick, Saegertown, 17:00; 4. Luke Mantzell, West Middlesex, 17:05; 5. Franklin Morris, Cochranton, 17:07; 6. Chase Miller, Cochranton, 17:10; 7. Colson Jenkins, Lakeview, 17:17; 8. Hunter Spaid, Cambridge Springs, 17:19; 9. Christian Kline, Cambridge Springs, 17:20; 10. Magnum Vincent, Rocky Grove, 17:21; 11. Giovanni Rococi, West Middlesex, 17:22; 12. Landon Myer, Union City, 17:29; 13. Ethan Kellogg, Eisenhower, 17:30; 14. Dale Nestor, Wilmington, 17:33; 15. Elijah Mamula, Cambridge Springs, 17:38; 16. Alec Bidwell, Cambridge Springs, 17:45; 17. Derek Johnson, West Middlesex, 17:51; 21. Alex Jackson, Cochranton, 18:03; 26. Bobby Moats, Cambridge Springs, 18:14; 35. Anthony Freer, Cochranton, 18:30.
Maplewood results — 42. Walker Wheeling 18:45, 76. Nathan Foster 19:45, 91. Alex Hyde 20:25; 94. Jarrett Mitchell 20:32, 116. Mathew Bernoski 22:36, 117. Trenton Wyant 22:36.
Class 1A Girls
Team results — *1. Wilmington 72, *2. Lakeview 90, 3. North East 116, 4. Reynolds 128, 5. Saegertown 158, 6. Union City 176, 7. Sharpsville 183, 8. Greenville 192, 9. West Middlesex 209, 10. Cambridge Springs 227, 11. Seneca 306, 12. Maplewood 327, 13. Mercer 330, 14. Commodore Perry 356, 15. Eisenhower 358, 16. Jamestown 438.
*State qualifiers
Individual state qualifiers — 1. Grace Mason, Lakeview, 19:38; 2. Lia Bartholomew, West Middlesex, 20:20; 3. Hannah Wagner, Reynolds, 20:33; 4. Willow Myers, Mercer, 20:35; 5. Elizabeth Kline, Cambridge Springs, 20:40; 6. Claire Oliver, Lakeview, 20:43; 7. Paige Fuller, Saegertown, 20:46; 8. Emma Mason, Wilmington, 20:51; 9. Ellie Wanner, Kennedy Catholic, 20:51; 10. Macy Blatt, Greenville, 20:57; 11. Reagan Pettis, Northwestern, 20:57; 12. Bethany Litwiler, Reynolds, 20:59; 13. Lauren Mehler, Sharpsville, 21:03, 16. Mikayla Montgomery, Lakeview, 21:38; 17. Becka Book, Wilmington, 21:38; 18. Samantha Gloan, Wilmington, 21:42; 20. Carly Amon, Lakeview, 21:56; 27. Abby Mellon, Lakeview, 22:25; 32. Aubrey Hogue, Lakview, 22:37; 36. Elise Hilton, Wilmington, 22:43; 42. Maddalena Dimuccio, Wilmington, 23:08.
Maplewood results — 45. Lisa Prenatt 23:19, 55. Riley Atkins 23:38, 74. Chloe Hickok 25:01, 91. Mackenzie Hill 26:56, 95. Arilyn Hicks 27:13, 106. Alaina Gallegor 29:01.
Class 2A Boys
Team results — *1. Grove City 56, *2. North East 102, 3. Fairview 122, 4. Meadville 128, 5. General McLane 157, 6. Merychurst Prep 174, 7. Hickory 179, 8. Slippery Rock 203, 9. Titusville 240, 10. Conneaut Area 251, 11. Warren 269, 12. Seneca 294, 13. Harbor Creek 346, 14. Fort LeBoeuf 347, 15. Franklin 391, 16. Corry 393, 17. Oil City 466, 18. Girard 572.
*State qualifiers
Individual state qualifiers — 1. Dylan Throop, General McLane, 15:49; 2. Patrick Stevens, Meadville, 16:25; 3. Michael Grecchany, Fairview, 16:36; 4. Joseph Somora, Grove City, 16:39; 5. Gabriel Nichols, Grove City, 16:42; 6. Matt Pulieo, Meadville, 16:44; 7. Zach Buckner, Fairview, 16:45; 8. Cole Frazier, Hickory, 16:46; 9. Brock Pennington, North East, 16:47; 10. Ethan Weber, Fairview, 16:48; 11. Tobias Jones, Grove City, 16:52; 12. Lucas Boyd, North East, 16:58; 13. Kristian Sosa, Slippery Rock, 17:06; 14. Cael McEwen, Grove City, 17:11; 15. Ezekiel White, Titusville, 17:15; 16. Garrett Kuhn, Seneca, 17:25; 21. Zane Courtwright, North East, 17:32; 22. Chad Helmininack, Grove City, 17:36; 29. Anthony Haskins, North East, 17:57; 31. Tanner Kloss, North East, 18:02.
Titusville results — 15. Ezekiel White 17:15, 23. Aric Burleigh 17:51, 51. Isaiah Yoder 18:47, 69. Gavin Nichols 19:17, 82. Mason Welker 19:39, 83. Conan Young 19:41, 115. Eric Reynolds 21:09.
Class 2A Girls
Team results — *1. Harbor Creek 68, *2. General McLane 103, 3. Warren 121, 4. Corry 126, 5. Mercyhurst Prep 144, 6. Villa Maria 149, 7. Fairview 202, 8. Hickory 206, 9. Grove City 250, 10. Slippery Rock 257, 11. Titusville 260, 12. Conneaut Area 303, 13. Girard 312, 14. Fort LeBoeuf 326, 15. Franklin 332, 16. Oil City 423.
*State qualifiers
Individual state qualifiers — 1. Gianna Labbiento, Sharon, 18:33; 2. Meaera Shannon, Conneaut Area, 19:03; 3. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 19:30; 4. Sarah Clark, Villa Maria, 19:30; 5. Madeline Curtis, Harbor Creek, 19:48; 6. Hannah Smrcka, Corry, 19:53; 7. Katie Beyer, Warren, 19:54; 8. Natalie Ostheimer, Sharon, 20:01; 9. Naomi Hahn, Warren, 20:05, 10. Abby Douglas, Sharon, 20:09; 11. Devyn Bayle, General McLane, 20:12; 12. Eva Reilly, Harbor Creek, 20:15; 13. Monica Curtis, Harbor Creek, 20:21; 14. Cassie Carr, Girard, 20:27; 21. Kailyn Fralick, Harbor Creek, 21:13; 24. Olivia Minner, General McLane, 21:16; 25. Ellie Conaway, General McLane, 21:16; 27. Calinda Evankovich, General McLane, 21:30; 32. Josie Wilson, Harbor Creek, 21:40; 35. Sydney Bayle, General McLane, 21:46.
Titusville results — 20. Shea Titus 21:08, 40. Brooke Fry 21:56, 41. Julia Johnson 22:02, 85. Alexa Drake 24:55, 99. Emma Slocum 26:17, 113. Tori Bodamer 31:51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.