GUYS MILLS — Maplewood head softball coach Brad Crawford knew he was coming into the season with a young team. He knew there were going to be some tough times as the squad developed.
Yet, he also knew that as long as the girls worked and kept their heads in the game one day the wins would come.
Wednesday was that day for the Lady Tigers. Erupting for a dozen hits on offense and getting a resilient complete-game pitching performance from Izzy Eimer, Maplewood worked its way into the win column with a 13-5 victory over Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove.
“Every day we’re getting better,” said Crawford. “Pitching is coming along. They’re all getting more experience. We’re going to be all right. We’ve just got to get better every day, improve every day. That’s what we’re doing.”
Speaking of pitching, Maplewood had been pitching by committee during the early part of the season. And that was the plan once again yesterday.
But plans change.
Eimer got the start. And she ran into a little trouble early, walking the bases loaded with one out in the first inning.
Here’s where things can sometimes go off the rails for a team.
“When we get the bases loaded on walks, they seem to get bored out there or get down on themselves,” said Crawford. “We talked about it after the last game. No matter what the situation is we’ve got to stay in it, stay motivated, stay behind our pitcher no matter what is going on and we’ll win games. And that’s what they did. They didn’t stay down when (Rocky Grove) had girls on. They just worked themselves back out of it.”
They worked themselves out of the first-inning jam when Eimer coaxed the next batter into a grounder to Kaysea Thomas at third base. She threw to Eve Beuchat at home to force out the runner at the plate.
Then Eimer got the next batter on a strikeout to end the frame.
Eimer would finish the game with seven strikeouts. She would also have her share of walks, issuing 10 bases on balls.
However, the defense stayed behind her. And Crawford let her work it out.
“I kept asking, ‘How you feeling? How you feeling?’” said Crawford. “She was like, ‘I’ve got it. I feel good.’
“I had another pitcher ready to go in. But she was holding her own. Very proud of her.”
In didn’t hurt that Eimer had plenty of run support.
After the narrow escape in the top of the first, the Tigers struck for three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Beuchat led it off with a double. That was followed by back-to-back singles by McKenna Crawford and Maddie Woge. And those hits were followed by back-to-back errors by the Orioles.
After Eimer struck out the side in the second inning, Maplewood tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the frame.
Beuchat had her second double of the day. McKenna Crawford hit her second single. Eimer and Bradie Whitehair also added singled.
The Tigers then made it 11-0 with three more runs in the bottom of the third. Beuchat hit a single. She would also single and score in the fifth, making her 4-for-5 with four runs scored on the afternoon.
McKenna Crawford walked and scored in the third. She would be 2-for-3 with three runs tallied for the game.
Woge singled and in the inning. She would finish the night 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Eimer reached on an error. She would end the game 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
In all, Maplewood ended the game with dozen knocks.
“We did a live scrimmage against each other (Tuesday) night,” said coach Crawford. “We hit and hit and hit. And the other girls pitched and pitched and pitched. And that seemed to help.”
Rocky Grove finally answered with a run in the fourth, three more in the fifth and a solo home run by Kennedi Winslow in the sixth.
Yet, it was still too steep a hill for the Orioles to climb, especially with Maplewood tacking on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and Eimer and the defense grinding for outs in the top of the innings.
In the top of the seventh, Rocky Grove was looking for a little more with a runner on first base and one out. However, the next batter hit a come-backer to Eimer. She grabbed it off the line for one out, then turned and got the runner off the bag at first to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.