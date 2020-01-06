MEADVILLE — For the first time in his wrestling career, Maplewood’s JD McFadden can say that he is a champion of Tool City.
McFadden’s 4-0 performance over the two-day tournament gave the 182-pound senior Tiger his first career championship at the event and highlighted the action from the Maplewood and Titusville wrestling teams.
Beginning the day in the semifinals, McFadden landed a quick pin of Fort LeBoeuf’s Tim Church just 48 seconds into their match, setting up a championship date with General McLane’s James Laird.
In the finals, McFadden grabbed two points off a takedown in the first period and extended his lead with a reversal to begin the second. Over the final three minutes of the match, McFadden exchanged escapes from Laird for an additional takedown on two more occasions to earn the title with an 8-2 decision. With his four victories at the tournament, McFadden is now 17-1 on the season and is just three wins away from 100 for his career.
McFadden was one of two Tiger wrestlers to begin the day just two wins away from a Tool City championship. Second-seeded Joey King won his 220 semifinal bout with a second-period pin of Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte. In a final that featured the top-two seeds of the bracket, King and Meadville’s Thomas Pollard needed extra time to decide the 220 champion. Pollard and King went into overtime locked in a 1-1 tie after they each picked up a point off an escape in regulation.
Both grapplers chose the bottom position in every overtime stanza, just looking for the one point that would give them the title. However, neither King nor Pollard surrendered control through three overtime periods. In the seventh and final extra frame, the match would be decided either way. Since Pollard chose the bottom position, he would have to get the escape before the bell, or King would earn the crown. Just a couple of seconds into the decisive period, Pollard got the tie-breaking point from an escape to win the 220 championship.
McFadden and King were the only two Tigers in championship contention at the start of Saturday’s action. Maplewood, who finished 11th in the team standings, saw one additional wrestler come away with a medal. Heavyweight Steven Heme won his first two matches in consolation action before being sent to the fifth-place bout following a loss in the consolation semifinals. Heme took fifth place without a contest as Fox Chapel’s Jordan White forfeited the match.
Titusville had one wrestler alive in the championship brackets beginning the day, and finished Saturday with five medalists and a 12th place finish in the team standings.
Zach Rodgers started the day in the 120 semifinals, but was pinned by top-seed and eventual division champion Logan Jaquay, of Eisenhower, in the second period. After suffering another pin in the consolation semifinals, Rodgers settled for sixth place when Cochranton’s Jack Martinec pinned him in the first period of the fifth-place bout.
Seth Donovan (126), Levi Nosko (182), Kolin Baker (195) and Gage Sutton (285) all started in the fourth consolation round, but worked their ways into a medal bout.
Donovan rallied to win three straight matches — a pin, major decision and decision — to earn a spot in the bronze match. In the consolation final, Donovan took a 2-1 lead into the second period after landing a takedown against Cochranton’s Shane Peterson. After choosing the bottom position to begin the second period, Donovan earned a reversal and then pinned his opponent just 38 seconds into the canto. His third-place medal was the best individual finish on the day for Titusville.
Nosko also worked his way through the wrestle-backs, making it to the third-place bout at 182. In the battle for third, Nosko was matched up against No. 2 seed Griffin Buzzell, of Meadville. Buzzell never trailed in the bout, as Nosko was only able to pick up one point from a second-period escape in the 6-1 decision.
Baker and Sutton competed for seventh-place in their respective brackets. Baker landed two takedowns in a 4-1 decision over Boiling Springs’ Jacob Scott — the seventh seed in the 195 bracket. Sutton, the eighth seed at 285, scored all six of his points in the third period to rally from behind and defeat General McLane’s Hunter Dickson in a 6-1 decision.
Also competing in Saturday’s action for Titusville were Jarrod Rodgers (152) and Devin Patterson (170), as did Maplewood’s Tucker Urey (145), Austin Parker (152), Logan Gross (170) and Dylan Reed (195). All came up one win short of a guaranteed medal-bout.
In junior varsity action, Titusville’s Sebastian Titus took first place in the 175-185 bracket. Titus pinned Maplewood’s Jesse McFadden, Meadville’s Jason Phillips and Saegertown’s Zach Dalton to win his bracket. McFadden earned third in the bracket after landing two pins in consolation action.
Maplewood’s Jonathan Woge placed third in the 185-195 bracket of the junior varsity tournament. Woge fell in the semifinals after pinning Girard’s Braydon White in the quarters. Following a pin of Sharpsville’s Brady Delung in the consolation semifinals, Woge won the third-place bout with a first-period pin of Girard’s Brandon Ramsey.
Titusville’s George Schmidt competed in the heavyweight bracket, going 0-2.
Titusville will host Franklin on Tuesday, at 7 p.m., in Region 2 action, while Maplewood will entertain Region 3 foe Cochranton on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.
41st annual Tool City Tournament
at Meadville Area Senior High School
Saturday’s Results
Team Scores and Key: 1. North Allegheny (NA) 243.5; 2. General McLane (GM) 168.5; 3. Meadville (Mv) 162; 4. Saegertown (St) 160.5; 5. Clearfield (Cf) 141; 6t. Boiling Springs (BS) 113; 6t. McDowell (McD) 113; 6t. Penns Valley (PV) 113; 9. Cambridge Springs (CS) 110; 10. Williamsport (Wmp) 103.5; 11. Maplewood (Mw) 103; 12. Titusville (Tv) 97; 13. Eisenhower (E) 95.5; 14. Cochranton (Co) 90.5; 15. Fort LeBoeuf (FtL) 79; 16. Fox Chapel (FC) 72; 17. Punxsutawney (Pnx) 69.5; 18. Girard (Gir) 63; 19. Olean, New York (ONY) 57; 20. Grove City (GC) 44; 21. Sharpsville (Sv) 41; 22t. Lakeview (Lk) 38; 22t. Seneca (Sen) 38; 24. Franklin (Fr) 31.5.
Third-place matches
106: Snyder (BS) pinned Davis (Cf), 3:26.
113: Darlington (PV) pinned Gerow (CS), 3:42
120: Butterfield (McD) dec. Barr (Cf), 5-1.
126: Donovan (Tv) dec. S. Peterson (Co), 2:38
132: Reagle (St) dec. Rohan (NA), 3-0.
138: Stedeford (NA) dec. Royer (PV), 11-4.
145: Huck (FtL) pinned Bortz (E), 3:17.
152: Spires (GM) dec. Jefferson (Sen), 7-2.
160: Wecht (FC) pinned Caldwell (St), 4:00.
170: Mosconi (CS) dec. Kavolick (Cf), 4-2.
182: Buzzell (Mv) dec. Nosko (Tv), 6-1
195: Woodrow (Mv) pinned Packer (PV), 3:06
220: Billotte (Cf) dec. Walsh (Olean), 7-2.
285: Crews (Wmp) dec. Smith (St), 2-1.
Championship matches
106: Gorman (NA) pinned Sallot (McD), 4:31.
113: Rinella (Mv) major dec. Gage (GM), 14-5.
120: Jaquay (E) dec. Coy (NA), 8-6 (sv).
126: Kightlinger (St) dec. Monteparte (NA), 7-2.
132: Leehan (GM) dec. Miller (CS), 7-3
138: Kiser (St) major dec. Bower (Wmp), 13-5
145: Junko (NA) dec. Morrone (Wmp), 6-5
152: DuVall (PV) disqualification over Mackay (NA), 4:28
160: McGonigal (Cf) dec. Say (GC), 5-2.
170: Tidball (Mv) dec. Cook (Fr), 8-4.
182: McFadden (Mw) dec. Laird (GM), 8-2.
195: Marcenelle (NA) pinned Eddy (Pnx), 4:17.
220: Pollard (Mv) dec. King (Mw), 2-1 (utb).
285: Grafton (NA) dec. Schell (Gir), 4-3 (utb).
Maplewood results
145 — Caiden Farr (McD) dec. Tucker Urey (Mw), 1-0.
152 — Owen Jefferson (Sen) pinned Austin Parker (Mw), 0:52.
170 — Noah Bielak (McD) major dec. Logan Gross (Mw), 10-1.
182 — JD McFadden (Mw) pinned Tim Church (FtL), 0:48; McFadden dec. James Laird (GM), 8-2.
195 — Caelob Packer (PV) by forfeit over Dylan Reed (Mw).
220 — Joey King (Mw) pinned Oliver Billotte (Cf), 3:51; Thomas Pollard (Mv) dec., 2-1 OT.
285 — Steven Heme (Mw) pinned Sebastian Hensch (Lk), 0:12; Heme pinned Hunter Dickson (GM), 3:29; Charles Crews (Wmp) pinned Heme, 4:14; Heme by forfeit over Jordan White (FC).
Titusville results
120 — Logan Jaquay (E) pinned Zach Rodgers (Tv), 3:21; Nolan Barr (Cf) pinned Rodgers, 1:56; Jack Martinec (Co) pinned Rodgers, 1:46.
126 — Seth Donovan (Tv) pinned Ashton Roeder (Sv), 4:20; Donovan major dec. Eli Bounds (BS), 14-3; Donovan dec. Nate Digello (McD), 7-2; Donovan pinned Shane Peterson (Co), 2:38.
152 — Michael Duggan (BS) dec. Jarrod Rodgers (Tv), 4-1.
170 — Dristen Wolfe (PV) dec. Devin Patterson (Tv), 5-2.
182 — Levi Nosko (Tv) dec. Luke O’Connor (FC), 6-0; Nosko major dec. Josh Miller (Pnx), 9-1; Nosko dec. Tim Church (FtL), 6-1; Griffin Buzzell (Mv) dec. Nosko, 6-1.
195 — Kolin Baker (Tv) pinned Henry Gavazzi (FC), 3:55; Rhoan Woodrow (Mv) pinned Baker, 4:00; Baker dec. Jacob Scott (BS), 4-1.
285 — Gage Sutton (Tv) dec. AJ Addotta (ONY), 6-4; Canyon Smith (St) pinned Sutton, 0:37; Sutton dec. Hunter Dickson (GM), 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.