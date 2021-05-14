GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood baseball team did a good job of rallying on a few occasions while facing Youngsville in a Region 3 game on Wednesday
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the holes that they were digging themselves out of proved to be too deep to escape entirely, as they lost to the Eagles 14-12, during a nearly three-hour affair at Jake Boyle Memorial Field.
This game contained a little bit of everything, and in abundance: 26 base hits; seven extra-base hits, including two homers; a dozen errors; 11 stolen bases; three runners caught stealing; sacrifice bunts, bunt singles, errors on bunts; a handful of wild pitches; three hit batters, and one infield fly rule.
It started out well enough for Maplewood, as Elliot Beuchat led off the bottom of the first by taking the first pitch from Youngsville starter Derek Lucks and parking it over the fence in left-center for a home run.
The Tigers then added two more runs in the inning, as Stuart Hochstetler’s single was followed by an RBI double by Noah Burk and an error off the bat of Isaac Williams.
That put Maplewood up 3-1.
The Tigers then added another run in the second after back-to-back-to-back singles by Connor Burns, Beuchat and Hochstetler.
Then Youngvsille took a turn, scoring eight unanswered runs to go up 9-4 after four and a half innings.
Maplewood got one run back in the fifth on a single by Burk followed by a double by Ethan Peterson.
Youngsville made it 10-5 in the top of the sixth with another run.
However, Maplewood struck for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within striking range. Burk hit his second double of the day. This one scored two runs. Then Peterson followed with an RBI single. The Eagles lead was now down to 10-8.
However, Youngsville padded its advantage with four runs in the seventh frame, putting Maplewood in its deepest hole of the game, 14-8.
It ended up being just enough. Maplewood’s seventh-inning comeback attempt had a promising start as Logan Kennedy sailed one over the fence in straight-away center for a solo homer.
Then Alex Blake was plunked and Connor Burns drew a walk.
Beuchat singled to center to score Blake. The Youngsville defense mishandled the ball, allowing Burns to come home, making it a 14-11 game with no outs recorded.
However, Maplewood could only get one more run in, as Burk beat out an infield single to short, driving home Beuchat.
Youngsville closer Jason Beers got the next two outs on a grounder and a strikeout to earn the save.
Burk finished the game 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs. Beuchat was 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs. Hochstetler, Peterson and Burns had two hits apiece.
For Youngsville, Nathan Lucks went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one batted in. Alex Kemery was 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Matt DeSimone and Ian Mancuso had two base hits each.
Derek Lucks earned the pitching win for Youngsville despite a chaotic 5 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed eight runs, five earned, on a dozen hits while one walk and seven strikeouts.
The win was the third in a row for Youngsville, which had had an 0-6 start to the season. The Eagles are now 3-6 both overall and in Region 3 play.
Maplewood dropped to 4-9 overall, 4-9 in the region.
YOUNGSVILLE (14)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mesel 2b-c 2-1-0-0, Beers ss-p 2-3-0-0, Kemery cf-c-lf-ss 5-3-2-4, DeSimone 1b-cf 4-2-2-2, N. Lucks c 5-3-4-1, Mancuso 3b 5-0-2-3, D. Lucks p-1b 4-0-0-0, McGranaghan cr 0-0-0-0, Reese lf-2b 2-1-0-0, Walsh pr 1-0-0-0, Bell rf 3-1-1-0. Totals 33-14-11-10.
MAPLEWOOD (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beuchat 4-3-3-2, Hochstetler p-c 5-2-2-1, Burk 1b 5-3-4-4, Peterson c-p 5-0-2-2, Williams 3b 2-0-0-0, Wickstrom 3b-rf 3-0-1-0, Snell cf 1-0-0-0, Woge 3b 2-0-0-0, Kenned rf-cf 4-1-1-1, Gerow lf 2-0-0-0, Thompson lf 1-0-0-0, Blake ph 0-1-0-0, Burns ss 3-2-2-0. Totals 37-12-15-10.
Youngsville 102 511 4 — 14 11 4
Maplewood 310 013 4 — 12 15 8
BATTING
2B: Y — N. Lucks; M — Burk 2, Peterson.
3B: Y — Kemery.
HR: M — Beuchat (1st inn., 0 on), Kennedy (7th inn., 0 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) Y — D. Lucks (WP) 5 2/3-12-8-5-1-7, N. Lucks 1/3-1-3-3-1-0, Beers (SV) 1-2-1-0-0-1. M — Hochstetler (LP) 3 1/3-5-7-5-2-2, Peterson 3 2/3-7-7-1-3-2.
Records: Youngsville 3-6, 3-6 Region 3; Maplewood 4-9, 4-9 Region 3.
Softball
Panthers shut out Tigers
GUYS MILLS — Saegertown freshman pitcher Mikaila Obenrader struck out 17 batters while leading the Lady Panthers to a 7-0 win over Maplewood during Region 2 softball action on Wednesday.
Obenrader allowed three hits over seven shutout innings, walking three.
The Panthers offense gradually built her a lead, scoring one run each in the first, third and fourth innings, two runs in the fifth, and then one apiece in the sixth and seventh.
Rhiannon Paris was 2-for-5 for the Panthers (8-1, 8-1 Region 2), socring three runs out of the leadoff spot. Obenrader was 2-for-4 with a double.
Notching hits for Maplewood (1-7, 1-6 Region 2) was Kaysea Thomas, who was 2-for-2, and Madelyn Woge who added one single.
SAEGERTOWN (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Paris 2b 5-3-2-1, Stafford cf 5-1-1-0, Arblaster ss 3-0-0-0, Obenrader p 4-0-2-1, Jones cr 0-1-0-0, Diesing c 5-0-1-1, Nicholson cr 0-0-0-0, Smith 3b 1-1-0-0, Kirdahy lf 3-1-0-0, Triola 1b 4-0-1-0, Mook rf 4-0-1-0. Totals 34-7-8-3.
MAPLEWOOD (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Woge p-cf 2-0-1-0, Lane pr 0-0-0-0, Beuchat c 3-0-0-0, Mc. Crawford cf-lf 3-0-0-0, Thomas 1b 2-0-2-0, Robinson 2b 3-0-0-0, Ma. Crawford 3-0-0-0, Banik lf 2-0-0-0, Whitehair p 1-0-0-0, Hasbrouck rf 2-0-0-0, Best dp 3-0-0-0, Horn 3b (flex) 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-3-0.
Saegertown 101 121 1 — 7 8 0
Maplewood 000 000 0 — 0 3 6
BATTING
2B: S — Obenrader.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — Obenrader (WP) 7-3-0-0-3-17; M — Woge (LP) 5-5-6-2-6-1, Whitehair 2-3-1-1-1-3.
Records: Saegertown 8-1, 8-1 Region 2; Maplewood 1-7, 1-6 Region 2.
