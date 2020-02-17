MEADVILLE — A week of turmoil for the Maplewood Tigers wrestling program ended on a high note Saturday at the Class 2A Section 1 tournament at Meadville High School.
Joey King edged out Eisenhower’s Cael Black in a 3-1 decision to win the 220 section title after taking second last season, while Dylan Reed and Steven Heme won their respective fifth-place bouts at 195 and 285 to advance to the District 10 Championships at Sharon High School this coming weekend.
King began the day in the semifinals, where he was matched up against Corry’s Shawn Proctor. However, there was no contest as Proctor, who was “nursing an injury” according to Maplewood coach John Parker, forfeited the bout. King, who defeated Black earlier this season with an 8-0 major decision in the teams’ dual meet on Dec. 17, didn’t have as easy of a time for the championship.
The first two periods saw no scoring, and King chose the bottom position to begin the third. King was awarded the first point of the match due to a penalty against Black, and later landed a takedown before Black earned an escape to cap the scoring in the title bout.
Reed also began Saturday in the semifinals, but was pinned in the first period by eventual champion Hayden Linkerhof, of Corry. In his first consolation match, Reed suffered a 6-2 loss to Saegertown’s Josh Perrine, but was able to come away with a fifth-place medal after Union City’s Marshall Vantassel forfeited the match.
Heme came into Saturday needing at least two wins to keep his season alive and got a second-period pin of Union City’s Braxton Kent to clinch a chance to compete for a medal. The Tiger senior collected another pin against Fort LeBoeuf’s Lance McLaughlin in 1:40. In the consolation semifinals, Heme was floored in 48 seconds by top-seed Jordan Schell, of Girard. However, Heme netted his third pin of the day in the fifth-place bout, getting Youngsville’s Jake DeSimone on the mat at the 1:45 mark.
The season came to an end for Maplewood wrestlers Lucas Kennedy (138), Austin Parker (145), Greg Roae (160) and Logan Gross (170).
Team scores and key
1. Corry (Cy) 242½, 2. General McLane (GM) 186, 3. Saegertown (Sae) 184½, 4. Eisnehower (E) 162½, 5. Girard (G) 120, 6. Cambridge Springs (CS) 116, 7. Fort LeBoeuf (FL) 115, 8. Cochranton (Cton) 102½, 9. Harbor Creek (HC) 83, 10. Seneca (Sen) 72, 11. Maplewood (Mw) 63, 12. Union City (UC) 61, 13. North East (NE) 56½, 14. Northwestern (Nw) 40, 15. Youngsville (Y) 36, 16. Iroquois (I) 35½
Championship matches
106 — Lucas Munsee (Cy) major dec. Mathew Orton (FL) 17-5. 113 — Joe Gabler (HC) dec. Gunnar Gage (GM) 5-1. 120 — Logan Jaquay (E) pinned Jack Martinec (Cton) 2:36. 126 — Connor Pierce (HC) major dec. Alex Kightlinger (Sae) 11-3. 132 — Matt Leehan (GM) dec. Jaden Reagle (Sae) 7-5 SV. 138 — Kenny Kiser (Sae) dec. Ayden Miller (CS) 9-2. 145 — Jackson Spires (GM) pinned Joel Huck (FL) 3:00. 152 — Owen Jefferson (Sen) dec. Mitchell Marfinetz (G) 9-6. 160 — Landon Caldwell (Sae) dec. Dylan Gourley (Cy) 1-0. 170 — James Laird (GM) major dec. Eli Mosconi (CS) 8-0. 182 — Matt Petrilla (Cy) dec. Tim Church (FL) 3-1. 195 — Hayden Linkerhof (Cy) pinned Seth Yarger (GM) 3:24. 220 — Joey King (Mw) dec. Cael Black (E) 3-1. 285 — Xavier Reyda (Cy) pinned Jesse Phelps (NE) 5:15.
Third-place matches
106 — Owen Hershelman (Sae) dec. Anthony Rivera (FL) 5-2. 113 — Alex Cottrell (Nw) dec. Kayden Reyda (Cy) 2-0. 120 — Damion Kinney (Cy) major dec. Joe Capan (HC) 14-4. 126 — Derek Hurd (Cy) by forfeit Shane Peterson (Cton). 132 — James Leyda (UC) dec. Easton Hedman (E) 3-1. 138 — Justin Boozer (Cton) dec. Gannon Jaquay (E) 7-2. 145 — Josh Bortz (E) pinned Matt Posego (Sae) 0:53. 152 — Jack Rimpa (FL) dec. Stetson Boozer (Cton) 12-6. 160 — Abe Keep (G) dec. Colton Smith (CS) 5-1. 170 — Danny Church (FL) dec. Nick Kaday (UC) 3-1. 182 — Jackson Carico (CS) pinned Robbie Brown (Sae) 0:55. 195 — Jacob Jones (CS) dec. Josh Perrine (Sae) 6-3. 220 — Shawn Proctor (Cy) pinned Wilson Spires (GM) 4:15. 285 — Jordan Schell (G) dec. Canyon Smith (Sae) 4-0.
Fifth-place matches
106 — Gabe Messmer (G) dec. Jacob Rodgers (NE) 8-7. 113 — Lance Cardman (G) by forfeit Logan Gerow (CS). 120 — Gabe Bayle (GM) major dec. Logan Platz (Sen) 11-1. 126 — Jacob Williams (E) by forfeit Drew Johnson (I). 132 — Ethan Herman (G) dec. Willis Morrell (Cton) 7-1. 138 — Dustin Roesch (G) pinned Collin Clough (Y) 2:15. 145 — Nick Lapinski (Cy) dec. Matt Stenger (HC) 5-3. 152 — Dan Mulligan (GM) pinned Ryan Slupski (I) 1:19. 160 — Josh Berry (Sen) pinned Michael Kuntz (Nw) 0:57. 170 — Austin Sacchetti (Cy) pinned Sawyer Lawson (Y) 2:02. 182 — Kaden Tatters (Cton) pinned Jeremyah Aiken (E) 2:47. 195 — Dylan Reed (Mw) by forfeit Marshall VanTassel (UC). 220 — Steven Herring (NE) by forfeit Ryen Phennicie (Sen). 285 — Steven Heme (Mw) pinned Jake DeSimone (Y) 1:45.
Seventh-place matches
106 — Ben Barish (I) pinned Tyler Randall (Sen) 3:14. 113 — Josh VanTassel (FL) pinned Ethan Nizzi (E) 0:46. 120 — Brandon Gaus (Sae) dec. Zach Beckwith (UC) 5-4. 126 — Beau Caro (GM) pinned Dakota Slomski (G) 2:57. 132 — Lucas Peterson (Cy) dec. Jeremy Lopez (Nw) 9-4. 138 — Trey Proper (Cy) dec. Kenny Wise (FL) 3-2. 145 — Devin Muscarella (NE) tech. fall Kyle Myers (UC) 17-0 4:17. 152 — Alex Hummel (E) major dec. Kasey Wade (Nw) 13-1. 160 — Brandon Dedrick (GM) dec. Benji Bauer (E) 7-4. 170 — Ben Campbell (Nw) pinned Jacob Reisinger (Sae) 0:45. 182 — Shamus Ford (GM) pinned Robert States (G) 2:23. 195 — Zach Barker (I) dec. Josh Parker (E) 3-1. 220 — Tino Nieves (Cton) pinned Zach Baldwin (G) 2:42. 285 — Lance McLaughlin (FL) dec. Jesse Gourley (E) 5-2.
