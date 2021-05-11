By Pete Chiodo
GUYS MILLS — Maplewood head baseball coach Ken Smock describes his team as a “work in progress.”
The key word there is ‘progress.” And the Tigers certainly showed signs of it against Saegertown on Friday.
Just a couple weeks ago Saegertown had blanked Maplewood 11-0.
This time around, Maplewood generated some big hits early and had the Region 3-leading Panthers thinking for a few innings.
However, Saegertown hung in, climbed out of an early hole, and posted the season sweep over the Tigers, 12-8, during action at Jake Boyle Memorial Field.
“(Maplewood) came out hitting,” said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. “They had a lot of nice base hits in the gaps. Everything went their way to start.
“To our credit, we came back and answered. But, yeah, (Maplewood) was on. They came a long ways since the first game.”
With the win, Saegertown moved into a tie for first place in Region 3. The Panthers are 9-3 overall, 8-1 in the region.
Maplewood slipped to 4-7 overall, 4-7 in Region 3 play.
“We’re happy with the team,” said Smock. “The team has worked very hard. Our hitting is really coming. Our pitching, we’ve got some bulldogs. But, obviously, we’re on a learning curve. We’re not at the tier that we want to be. But we’re getting there.”
Even though the game was played at Maplewood’s home turf, Saegertown was the home team on the scoreboard. Saegertown was supposed to have hosted the game, but it had rained a bunch overnight and Saegertown’s field wasn’t playable. So, the two sides agreed to move things to the Jake Boyle, with its weather-resistant artificial surface.
The switcheroo seemed to suit the home-not-home Tigers, as they erupted for four runs in the top of the first inning.
With two outs in the books, Noah Burk and Ethan Peterson hit back-to-back singles. Burk would soon come in to score on a double steal.
Brandon Snell and Connor Burns loaded the bases on a walk and a hit batter. Jacob Woge then knocked a Texas League single into shallow right. That allowed two runs to score.
Woge then advanced to second on the throw. The Panthers tried to nab him, but sent the ball back into the outfield instead. That allowed Burns to score from third, making it 4-0.
The Panthers answered right back, however. Jaden Reagle led off with a single to center and then scored on a Tigers error off the bat of Henry Shaffer. Shaffer would later score on a wild pitch. Zach Balog singled and scored on a base hit by Joe Grundy. And Landon Caldwell singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Hernandez to tie the game at 4-4.
Yet Maplewood wasn’t done. The Tigers put up two more runs in he second. Brady Gerow led things off with a double. Stuart Hochstetler singled him in. Burk then hit his second single of the game, plating Hochstetler.
Saegertown got one run back in the bottom of the second, as Dustin Nearhoof led off with a walk and scored on a grounder by Shaffer.
However, Maplewood added another 2-spot in the third inning to go up 8-5. Woge walked and Logan Kennedy hit a two-base gapper to center-right. And Elliott Beuchat brought both runners home with a single.
Once again, Saegertown had some climbing to do.
“I had confidence that we’d get runs back,” said Walters. “But it’s high school baseball. Anything can happen.”
The Panthers cut the lead to 8-6 with a run in the third. Grundy singled up the third base line and then scored on a grounder by Reagle.
The Panthers finally pulled in front with three runs in the fourth inning, making it 9-8. Dylan Flinchbaugh hit an RBI double in the frame, and Maplewood’s defense helped out their opponents with a couple costly errors.
“You have a good team like Saegertown,” said Smock, “that hits the ball well, are fundamentally sound, you can’t give that kind of team errors. I think our earned runs were three. We had seven errors.”
That one-run lead would prove to be enough for Saegertown, as Flinchbaugh took the mound to start the fifth inning and pretty much shut the Tigers down. He yielded just one hit with striking out five in three scoreless innings.
“He wanted the ball,” Walters said about Flinchbaugh. “‘Gimme the ball, gimme the ball.’ He’d been saying that since the third inning.”
Just to be on the safe side, Saegertown added three more runs in the sixth. Hernandez was hit by a pitch and scored. Reagle singled and scored. And Shaffer reached on an error and came in for the final run.
“They’ve finally been coming alive and staying up the whole game,” Walters said. “That’s been an issue. It’s easy when you’re up. But when you’re down, sometimes it’s tough to stay up and stay up and stay up. But they’re getting there.”
According to Smock, “Coming out with four runs in the first inning, we’ve got to learn to eliminate the errors and put the fork in people and keep them down. We’re not there yet. We’re struggling with that.”
