GUYS MILLS — It was dumping rain on most of Crawford County on Monday.
However, there was an odd donut hole of blue sky that just seemed to hover over Jake Boyle Memorial Field in Guys Mills.
So, while everybody else was getting rained out, the Cochranton and Maplewood baseball teams decided to switch venues, moving yesterday’s Region 3 contest from its initial location at Cochranton High a few miles north to the relatively dry home of the Tigers.
Once there, the surprising sunshine sparkled on a pitching gem by Cochranton’s Josh Merchbaker.
The Cardinals senior yielded just one base hit and struck out 15, leading his team to a 12-0 victory over the ‘Wood.
“He was on his ‘A’ game tonight, for sure,” said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak.
Merchbaker opened the game by retiring the first seven batters in order, six on strikes.
Then there were two slight blemishes on his record. He walked a batter in the third inning. And then his no-hit bid was broken up in the fourth, as Maplewood’s Stuart Hochstetler led off the frame by blooping a single to shallow right field.
Hochstetler managed to get all the way to third base after stealing second and getting third on a grounder. But that was as close as the Tigers got to scoring. And Merchbaker worked through the next 12 batters in order to finish off one fantastic performance.
“He’s one of the better arms in the region, we knew that,” said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. “He was throwing some heat, had some good off-speed stuff.”
Meanwhile, Cochranton managed to trickle in runs throughout the game.
The Cardinals had a couple chances for big innings, but a combination of heads-up plays by the Maplewood defense and some base running snafus by the Cardinals kept the damage at a minimum.
For example, in the second inning Cochranton had the bases loaded with one out. The Cards’ Wyatt Barzak sent one curling toward the line in right field. Maplewood’s Logan Kennedy gave chace, laid out flat, and made a terrific diving catch.
“He made two great catches out there,” said Smock. “He had one at the fence in the first inning, and then that shoestring catch in the second. Logan did a great job out there tonight.”
Meanwhile, coach Barzak and base runner Ramy Sample were having trouble reading the play from over at third base. But once Kennedy raised his glove to show that he had caught the ball, Barzak sent Sample.
Yet, Kennedy managed to hop up and make the throw home in time to double up Sample and end the inning.
“That was a good play,” said coach Barzak. “I wasn’t sure if he had it or not.”
Maplewood then pulled off a fly-out, throw-out double play in the third inning. The bases were loaded again, one out. It was a fly ball to left fielder Brady Gerow. After making the catch, Gerow noticed that a Cochranton base runner had wandered off second. All Gerow had to do was make the throw to the infield to end the inning.
“Yeah, we made a couple errors on the base paths,” said coach Barzak.
Still, Maplewood couldn’t keep Cochranton off the scoreboard entirely. The Cardinals had amassed a 5-0 lead through five innings. They then broke the game open with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.
“We didn’t really get our hitting together until right in the end there,” said coach Barzak.
Jack Rynd and Dodge Heald had three hits apiece for Cochranton. Rynd scored two and drove in two. Heald had an RBI.
Merchbaker, Cauden Dunmire and Jacob Lyon had two hits apiece for the Cards. One of Merchbaker’s hits was a double. He also scored three runs and drove in three.
The Cardinals improved to 4-2 overall with the win, 4-1 in Region 2.
Maplewood slipped to 1-2 overall and in the region.
“It’s growing pains,” said coach Smock. “We’ll pick up our mess, come back out here on Wednesday (hosting Eisenhower) and show some more effort.”
