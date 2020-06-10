NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s amateur draft begins Wednesday night with the first of a pandemic-shortened five rounds. Detroit has the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years after taking pitcher Casey Mize in 2018.
Here’s a look at the top college and high school players who’ll likely hear their names announced as early selections:
PATRICK BAILEY, C, NORTH CAROLINA STATE (6-foot-2, 207 pounds, 21 years old)
Athletic catcher with solid defensive skills was on his way to a terrific junior season with a team-leading six home runs and 20 RBIs while batting .296. Switch-hitter was the ACC freshman of the year and followed that up last year by hitting .288 with 10 HRs and 40 RBIs and committing just five errors in 476 chances. Also threw out 33% of would-be basestealers. Likely the first catcher drafted this year.
REID DETMERS, LHP, LOUISVILLE (6-2, 210, 20)
Last year’s ACC pitcher of the year went 13-4 with a 2.78 ERA in 113 1/3 innings while setting the school’s season strikeouts record (167) and tying the mark for wins. Followed that up by being the ace of the USA Collegiate National Team last summer, going 2-0 in three starts while allowing just one run in 12 innings. Polished with a fastball that sits in the low- to mid-90s with great control to go along with a solid curveball and changeup. Went 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 22 innings this season. Likely to be second lefty picked behind Texas A&M’s Asa Lacy.
NICK GONZALES, SS/2B, NEW MEXICO STATE (5-10, 190, 21)
Slugging middle infielder has one of the best pure bats in the draft, and it’s not simply a product of being inflated by New Mexico’s high elevation. Hit a Division I-leading .432 with 16 homers and 80 RBIs, and capped his big year by winning the Cape Cod League MVP award while hitting .351 in the wooden bat college summer circuit. Got off to another torrid start this season with his short, compact swing, hitting .448 and leading the country with 12 homers, 36 RBIs, 67 total bases and 28 runs.
EMERSON HANCOCK, RHP, GEORGIA (6-4, 213, 21)
Fireballing righty could surpass outfielder Jeff Pyburn (No. 5, 1980) as the University of Georgia’s highest-drafted player. Went 8-3 last year with a 1.99 ERA that ranked eighth-lowest in school history. Was 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA, 34 strikeouts and only three walks in 24 innings over four starts this season. Has excellent command of four pitches, including his mid- to upper-90s fastball, a mid-80s slider, solid curveball and tough changeup. Likely to be the first righty selected.
ROBERT HASSELL, OF, INDEPENDENCE H.S. (TENNESSEE) (6-2, 195, 18)
Lefty-hitting Hassell is considered by many to be the best pure hitter among high school players. Vanderbilt recruit will likely be the first high school position player from Tennessee picked in the first round since outfielder Mike White went 19th overall to the Dodgers in 1986. Draft stock rose last spring and summer when he led the U.S. national team and later hit .514 at the under-18 World Cup in South Korea. Also a solid pitcher, but teams envision him as an outfielder — likely in center field.
HESTON KJERSTAD, OF, ARKANSAS (6-3, 205, 21)
Arguably the best all-around college outfielder in the draft. Has a powerful left-handed swing that has produced every year in college. The Southeastern Conference freshman of the year in 2018, he followed it up by becoming the first Arkansas player with 50 or more RBIs in his first two seasons since Rodney Nye in 1998-99. Kjerstad was leading the Razorbacks in seven offensive categories when this season ended, including batting average (.448), homers (six) and RBIs (20). Seventh in school history in career HRs with 37.
ASA LACY, LHP, TEXAS A&M (6-4, 215, 21)
Aggies ace has been in the discussion to go No. 1 overall, along with Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin. Could be the third college left-hander to be selected with the top overall pick, and first since David Price was taken by Tampa Bay in 2007. Should surpass pitcher Jeff Granger (No. 5, Kansas City in 1993) as the highest-drafted player in school history. Has a three-quarters delivery and terrific repertoire led by an overpowering mid- to upper-90s fastball, to go along with a hard slider, solid curveball and good changeup. Was third in Division I last year by allowing opponents to hit just .162. Was 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 24 innings this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.