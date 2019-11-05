HERSHEY — Titusville boys cross country runner Ezekiel White concluded his junior season with a 120th place finish at the PIAA Class 2A State Championships in Hershey on Saturday.
White completed the course in 18 minutes and 1.6 seconds, with an average mile of 5:49. He was one of 227 runners to finish the race, a day after the championships were postponed due to inclement weather.
“It was a cold and wet weekend in Hershey,” Titusville coach Joe Covell said. “The course was underwater on Friday, so the PIAA officials would not let anyone on the course to preview it. I have never seen anything like that before. There was 1-2 feet of water on approximately the last mile of the course.
“Zeke had a great race to finish his season,” Covell continued. “His start was his best all season. He was (in the) top 100 by the mile mark, which is what we had talked about all week in practice. In a race like that, the start makes or breaks your race. There are so many athletes bunched up in a long pack that you don't have time or can't break out to move up to where you should be. Our goal was (to be in the) top 125, and Zeke accomplished that. He was all smiles at the finish line. I asked him how the course was and he said it was the hardest course he has ever ran. We were happy with his time on that challenging course. Now that he has the experience of running in the state meet, I think he will have an outstanding senior year next season.”
General McLane’s Dylan Throop took home the gold medal with his finish of 15:57.1, almost 10 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Lewisburg High School won first-place team honors after breaking the initial scoring tie with York Suburban, at 82 points, by the placement of each team’s sixth finisher.
