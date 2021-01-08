TITUSVILLE ROCKETS BOYS ROSTER
Freshmen — Devon Deeter, Preston LaLone.
Sophomores — Eric Reynolds.
Juniors — Machail Fullerton, Jay Fry, David Hauptman, Evan Mullen, Sam Wright, Conan Young, Duncan Young.
Seniors — Mitchell Baldwin, Frank Barger, Seth Brooks, Hunter Holcomb, Trey Kirvan, Brody Mennemeier.
Head coach: Kevin Dawson (18th season).
Assistant coach: Taylor Mosher.
TITUSVILLE ROCKETS GIRLS ROSTER
Freshmen — Arianna Fink, Carly Fry, Brooke Kelley, Isabella Ongley, Sophia Sampson.
Sophomores — Madeline Hetrick, Emma Slocum.
Juniors — Madison Foote, Julia Johnson.
Seniors — Nydia Deeter, Sydney Lohr, Olivia Samonsky, Shea Titus.
Head coach: Seth Come (2nd season).
Assistant coach: Taylor Mosher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.