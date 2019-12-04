TITUSVILLE ROCKETS BOYS ROSTER
Freshmen — Gavin Attenborough, Eric Reynolds.
Sophomores — Burtis Franke, Machail Fullerton, David Hauptman, Evan Mullen, Sam Wright, Conan Young, Duncan Young.
Juniors — Mitchell Baldwin, Frank Barger, Seth Brooks, Jay Fry, Trey Kirvan.
Seniors — Zack Burton, Ian Eldred, Zach Titus.
Head coach: Kevin Dawson (16th season)
Assistant coach: Taylor Snyder.
TITUSVILLE ROCKETS GIRLS ROSTER
Freshmen — Madeline Hetrick, Emma Slocum.
Sophomores — Madison Foote, Julia Johnson, Chloe Riley, Torrance Snyder.
Juniors — Nydia Deeter, Olivia Samonsky, Abrianna Sampson, Shea Titus.
Seniors — Brooke Fry, McKenna Houck, Kate McAllister.
Head coach: Seth Come (1st season).
Assistant coach: Taylor Snyder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.